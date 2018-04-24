Queen Elizabeth II will play a technical role at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, says Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles.

Harrold said that the Queen typically hides microphones in flowers at various royal events. The same will most likely also be done at the royal couple’s wedding reception on May 19. Queen Elizabeth II will be hosting a lunch for the members of the congregation at St. George’s Hall at that time.

“Even on some occasions, it is known that the Queen will even go around and check the tables. She’ll go around for a final inspection. With state banquets, she will go around and make sure that everything is how it should be. So she’s quite strict with that kind of thing. She’s got a very good eye for attention to detail and there’s microphones in the flowers for when people do speeches," he said (via Express).

“So that’s where the actual microphones are. She always makes sure you can’t see them. She’s been doing it for years. She’s a fantastic hostess. She knows exactly what to look for. She will notice if anything is not in place if something’s not been done right. She will pick up on it,” Harrold added.

This is not the first time that royal fans learned about the Queen putting microphones in the flowers at various royal events. On ITV’s documentary, “Our Queen at Ninety,” the 92-year-old monarch also spoke about the hidden microphones.

“In the old days, they used to march up the middle and plonk them down in front of me,” she said.

Also in the documentary, a royal staff asked the Queen for suggestions about the lighting in the venue. The staff wondered if the lights were too bright for the Queen’s liking, but she said that it is just right. The Queen also said that the lights will only be turned on during the speeches, which proves that she is really knowledgeable about the nitty-gritty of all gatherings.

“They’re just on for speeches. As soon as you take your seats, we’ll fade them away,” the staff told the Queen.

Photo: Getty Images/Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool