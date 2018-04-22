Queen Elizabeth II will most likely step down from the throne this year.

Bookmaker Coral said that there is 2-1 from 5-1 odds that Queen Elizabeth II will be abdicating the throne sometime this year. On Friday, it has already been announced that Prince Charles will take over as the Head of the Commonwealth.

“Following the news that Prince Charles is set to take over as the Head of the Commonwealth, we have seen a surge of bets on the Queen stepping down from the throne in 2018 where her odds have tumbled in the last 24 hours,” John Hill of Coral told Express.

On Thursday, the Queen expressed her desire for Prince Charles to be appointed as the next Head of the Commonwealth.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity to future generations, and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said.

A day later, CNN reported that the leaders of the Commonwealth have agreed to support the Queen’s wishes.

“We recognize the role of the Queen in championing the Commonwealth and its peoples. The next head of the Commonwealth shall be His Royal Highness Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 92nd birthday on April 21. A massive celebration was held at the Royal Albert Hall, and it was attended by the members of the royal family. Some of the guests that performed at the party are Sting, Sir Tom Jones, Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue, Jamie Cullum, Shaggy, and Craig David.

Another highlight of the Queen’s birthday celebration included a throwback video of the speech she made when she was 21 years old. Another clip from the Golden Jubilee was also shown on Friday night.

Queen Elizabeth II sat in the royal box with Prince Charles and Prince William beside her. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also present, but Kate Middleton was unable to make it due to her pregnancy.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool