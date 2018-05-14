Prince William will reportedly visit Israel sometime this summer. This will mark the first time in 70 years for a member of the royal family to visit the country.

Queen Elizabeth II has not been to Israel for an official visit either. Earlier this year, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William will also head to Jordan, as well as the Occupied Palestinian territories in the summer.

“The visit at the request of Her Majesty’s Government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian, and Palestinian authorities,” said the palace.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his excitement over Prince William’s upcoming visit via his Twitter account.

“We welcome the announcement of Prince William’s visit to Israel. This is a historic visit, the first of its kind, and he will be welcomed here with great affection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince William also made headlines after rumors swirled that he and Kate Middleton are urging Camilla Parker-Bowles to stay away from Prince Louis. A tabloid claimed that the royal couple doesn’t want the older members of the royal family to go anywhere their youngest child.

The tabloid’s unnamed source said, “Charles and Camilla neglected to send William and Kate flowers, a note of congratulations or gifts for their new prince,” the source said.

However, Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking site, slammed the speculations and said that Prince William and Middleton did not ban Parker-Bowles from spending time with Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing. A few hours after Prince Louis’ birth, Middleton checked out of the facility and returned to her home in the palace.

Middleton is currently on maternity leave, but she is expected to make her first public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis on May 19. She will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding with Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge will serve as his brother’s best man. Middleton, on the other hand, won’t serve as Markle’s maid of honor.

The royal couple will tie the knot at St.George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool