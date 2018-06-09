Emma Dent Coad, the British Labour Party MP for Kensington, recently claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip should move out of Buckingham Palace.

The establishment, which is being funded by the public, should be given to those who have been paying for it. During her recent interview, Dent Coad also said that the Queen and her husband should transfer to another royal residence.

“If the public purse is to pay a third of a billion to restore that incredible, beautifully endowed palace, we should have access to it. It’s as simple as that. The idea that we are going to pay a third of a billion, which will be more than that, to mend Buckingham Palace where three members of the royal family live – three – when they’ve got 150, 200 bedrooms or something, and then we don’t have access to the whole building,” said Dent Coad (via Express).

Dent Coad also criticized the family for “asking” the public to pay for their housing when they have so much wealth.

“There are other places they could live. I think it will then belong to us if we pay for it. They’re part of that world of people who have immense privilege. I don’t think we should be paying a third of a billion a year for people who have immense wealth already,” Dent Coad said.

This is not the first time that Dent Coad has spoken about a member of the royal family. In the past, she also criticized Prince Harry over his inability to fly a helicopter.

“Harry can’t actually fly a helicopter. He tried to pass a helicopter exam about four times and he couldn’t get through it all so he always goes for the co-pilot. So he just sits there going ‘vroom, vroom,’” she said (via The Sun).

Following her remark, Dent Coad revealed that she received hundreds of death threats from royal fans.

“I was quite frightened actually because some people are just very rude and unpleasant online and some people will come for you physically so it was awful,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Alastair Grant - WPA Pool