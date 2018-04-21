World No. 1 Rafael Nadal gave insight into Andy Murray's mindset as the latter continues his ongoing recovery from a hip injury.

Nadal is currently in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he advanced to the semifinals following a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over young prospect Dominic Thiem on Friday.

Following the win, which sets up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov in the last four on Saturday, Nadal revealed conversations he had with Murray earlier this month, when asked if the top players ever exchange information about injury recovery.

Murray started 2017 as the top-ranked player in the world but injuries and poor performances saw him eventually surrender his ranking to Nadal with the Briton last featuring at Wimbledon following a quarterfinal loss to American Sam Querrey in July last year.

Murray proceeded to take time off from the sport to recover from a hip injury and was expected to return at the Australian Open in January this year only to pull out.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

"I spoke with him [Murray] with the phone two weeks ago," Nadal said, as quoted on The Telegraph. "Doesn't matter if we are rivals, for me the friendship is before the tennis court."

"If any player have any doubts about the injuries or treatment that I do, I am always very happy to tell them my experience. I tell him the things that I think worked for me. Then, of course, he has his group and he will decide," he said.

Nadal is the right person to ask as he is no stranger to injuries over the years with his uncle Toni revealing last month that he has been on painkillers since 2005. Recently returning to action in Monte Carlo from an injury, the Spaniard sympathizes with Murray as he knows how frustrating the recovery process can be.

"I have been in that situation," Nadal added. "I know how tough and frustrating is when you work every day and you don't see the light of how to improve. You don't see any improvements."

"But then one day trying things, trying treatments, one day things are going better, no? That's what I really hope about him because he is important, very important, for our tour," he said.

However, Murray could be back in action very soon as he was recently confirmed to play in the ATP 250 tournament in Rosmalen, Netherlands, which takes place in June.

But the latest development is that he may feature at the French Open which begins next month. Tournament organizers confirmed he was on the entry list along with Serena Williams, though it might also not represent an early comeback as the lists are automatic.

Meanwhile, another player who has suffered from injuries is Novak Djokovic, who recently confirmed his participation in next week's Barcelona Open. Djokovic had promising results at Monte Carlo before being eliminated by Thiem in the round of 16, but is looking to keep playing as much as he can in the build-up to the French Open.