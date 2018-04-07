The Oakland Raiders on Friday announced the free-agent signings of cornerback Senquez Golson and defensive end Armonty Bryant.

While neither player is expected to be a regular starter, the reclamation projects could provide depth to the defensive unit. New defensive coordinator Paul Guenther inherited a unit that finished No. 23 in average yards allowed (350.1) and No .20 in average points allowed (23.5).

After signing veteran cornerback Leon Hall in March, the Raiders injected some youth in the secondary with Golson. The 24-year-old, who was a second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015, will be looking to make a comeback after failing to play in one NFL game due to injuries to his shoulder and foot.

Golson, who stands at 5-foot-9, missed all of his rookie season after undergoing shoulder surgery. In 2016, he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury that sidelined him for the year.

Photo: Getty

In July, and in the first day of padded practice, Golson was carted off the field for what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called a “soft tissue injury." The Steelers would later cut Golson. The former Ole Miss standout would find himself on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad for a week in November before being released.

In 2014, Golson was arrested for not showing police proper I.D. and for disorderly conduct.

Bryant has battled off-the-field problems before and during his time with the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. He entered the league in 2013 after the Browns drafted him in the seventh round. Bryant, who didn't play in 2017, has served several suspensions.

In 2012, while attending East Central University in Oklahoma, Bryant was arrested for selling marijuana to an undercover cop. One year later, and less than a week after the Browns drafted him, Bryant was arrested for driving drunk in Oklahoma.

On Christmas morning in 2015, Bryant was arrested in Ohio for carrying Adderall and Oxycodone without a prescription. He served a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy and the Browns would waive him the day after his suspension ended.

Bryant had played 31 games with the Browns, recording a total of 8.5 sacks.

The Lions immediately claimed Bryant off of waivers. He had three sacks and one forced fumble in five games with Detroit in the 2016 season.

Bryant would later be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL’s policy for substances of abuse and was then released by the Lions.

The 27-year-old's best season was in 2015 when he played in 14 games and had 5.5 sacks for the Browns.