Candace Cameron Bure, Marilu Henner, and Lexa Doig are all back for a new “Aurora Teagarden Mystery” on Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The eighth installment of the franchise, “Reap What You Sew: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery,” once again follows Aurora “Roe” Teagarden (Bure) as she works to solve a new case. This time, it’s an extra personal one.

“Both Aurora Teagarden and her mother, Aida (Henner), are happy that Poppy Wilson (Jordana Largy) returned to Lawrenceton three months ago; their families were always close and it’ll be good for Aurora to have another friend around now that her longtime beau Martin has gone back undercover for the CIA,” the synopsis begins. “Poppy’s been renting Aida’s condo and filming her successful DIY video series there with her assistant, Cara (Britt Irvin). The videos have really taken off and with her upcoming book, Poppy stands to become not only famous but quite wealthy.”

Photo: Crown Media / David Owen Strongman

Looks like she won’t get the chance to see either of those two things happen, though. Aurora and Sally go to check on her because she was missing at an event honoring her boyfriend, but they find Poppy dead on the kitchen floor. Though the police are on the case and Det. Arthur Smith (Peter Benson) ask Roe to not get involved, it’s obvious to both of them that there’s no chance of that happening.

“Almost immediately, Roe begins to collect clues and one, found by Sally at Poppy’s front door, points to a possible affair between Poppy and her attorney, Bubba Rankart (Dave Colette), and was left by Bubba’s soon-to-be bride, Lizzy (Julia Benson),” the synopsis reveals. “But the list of possible suspects quickly grows to include Poppy’s father’s new wife, her boyfriend Dustin, and of course, attorney Bubba Rankart.”

With so many suspects to look at and clues to comb over, a Real Murders club meeting is called to give Roe a little extra help. Eventually, she finds a final clue that leads her to Poppy’s true killer, but she’ll have to act quick before someone close to her gets hurt.

“As she races to confront Poppy’s killer, one final scene unfolds in which the killer’s rage and madness are revealed as their next victim is attacked,” the synopsis shares. “Roe receives the final tip that lets her know the killer is about to strike again. The police are called, but Roe is much closer, so it is up to her to stop the next murder before it happens…but only if she can get there in time.”

Watch as Aurora solves the case when “Reap What You Sew: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 7 p.m. EDT on Sunday.