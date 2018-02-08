“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams have been on the outs since Season 9, but after trying to move past their differences in Season 10, the ladies failed to fix their relationship. Although the Bravo stars have exchanged a few harsh words in the media, it seems like Kandi is growing tired of the drama and isn’t interested in dragging out this feud for much longer

On Thursday, Kandi appeared on BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM, where she reflected on her relationship with Porsha. The Xscape singer revealed she isn’t the type of person to get over things quickly after someone has wronged her

“It takes years for me to just really look at you the same...On top of it, I don’t feel like she’s all the way owned her part in the situation,” she explained.

Kandi admitted she felt Porsha gave a mediocre apology by saying she was sorry for repeating what someone else said to her. Meanwhile, Kandi believed Porsha always knew the allegations made against her were lies.

Despite their rocky relationship, Kandi doesn’t want to remain at war forever. “I don’t want Porsha and I to continue on and on about the same thing. I don’t want us to keep arguing about it because it’s done,” she added

Kandi and Porsha’s drama started in Season 9, when Phaedra Parks told Porsha Kandi wanted to drug her and have her participate in sexual activities with herself and her husband, Todd Tucker.

The rumor spread among the cast and Kandi spent a majority of the ninth season defending her innocence. By the reunion episode, Phaedra eventually came clean and revealed what she told Porsha was a lie. As a result, she was fired from the show.

Since then, Porsha and Kandi have been taking baby steps to fix their relationship but it seems the two can’t seem to find a common ground.

Although it seems like it will take some time before the two women can be genuine with one another, it appears Kandi is taking a step towards bringing her ongoing feud with Porsha to an end.

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images