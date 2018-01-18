“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 stars Kim Zolciak and Kandi Burruss’ feud is far from over following a Twitter war brought on by an episode of the Bravo reality series.

Several days after the “Don’t Be Tardy” star accused the Xscape singer and her husband, Todd Tucker, of being swingers, Kandi reflected on a social media post she shared, dissing Kim.

On Thursday, The Shade Room Instagram account shared a video of someone off camera asking Kandi to clarify one of her tweets from Sunday.

“Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You’re just a visitor,” read the post in question.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:56pm PST

“Basically I said, ‘This is my house, she was a visitor,’ that’s what I said and I meant it,” Kandi stated.

Kandi went on to explain her comment while noting that Kim left the reality series but eventually came back.

“Basically, anybody that’s holding the peach, it’s our house, if you’re not holding the peach, it’s not your house. I’m the longest running Atlanta housewife, I’ve been there nine seasons straight. Not leaving, I’ve been there.”

Kandi continued to taunt Kim, who was not added as a full-time cast member for her return to the Bravo show, by stating that she is “still holding the peach.”

The focus on the peach comes from the opening sequence of the “RHOA” in which each cast member is featured saying their tagline. At the end of the segment, the ladies all hold peaches. While Kandi is featured in the sequence because she is a main cast member, Kim is not.

That same day, Kim shared an Instagram post that seemed directed at Kandi. In the photo, Kim was pictured on the beach tilting her sunglasses. “I see Karma on the horizon,” she captioned the photo.

The drama between the two started on Sunday when Kim stated Kandi and her husband were “full on swingers” and accused the couple of trying to convince her to participate in a sexual relationship with them.

Although Kandi denied Kim’s allegations, the comment ignited a feud between the two and it doesn’t look like this fire will be dying out anytime soon.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.