“Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak may not be on the best terms but that doesn’t mean the Swagg Boutique owner plans on making a scene when the ladies come together for the “RHOA” Season 10 reunion.

Kim and Nene have had quite a rocky friendship due to their strong personalities and explosive tempers. Although the two harbor animosity towards one another after believing the other crossed the line, Nene revealed she plans on keeping it classy at the reunion, but not before she shaded her cast mate.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” a fan asked how Nene intends on acting towards Kim if the “Don’t Be Tardy” star is invited to the reunion. Before the star could answer, host Andy Cohen chimed in revealing Kim will be attending the reunion.

Following the statement, Nene rolled her eyes then scrunched her face up before talking in an altered voice. “Let’s be clear, Kim is coming to the reunion she’s a part of the cast,” she said as the audience laughed

“I’m going to act the way I am acting right now. Kim don’t stop no show,” she told the caller.

Nene then answered another questio,n where she admitted she and Kim may have taken things too far in their feud. Cohen read a fan-submitted question asking Nene if she thought “recording bugs was worse than accusing someone of lying about having cancer, which is what triggered Kim’s response?”

“Both are bad, you just don’t go to someone’s house and start videoing something, especially when you weren’t invited in the first place, ok honey,” Nene said.

The star was referring to the party at her home that was attended by Kim and her daughter Brielle Biermann. While attempting to take a selfie in the bathroom, Brielle shared a video showing roaches crawling around Nene’s bathroom.

Once Kim found out Nene suggested she was lying about her previous health problems, Kim shared the video with the “RHOA” cast in a group chat, which ignited their current war.

While Nene insisted there will be no drama at the reunion show, only time will tell how she will truly behave once she comes face to face with Kim.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.