Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may have broken up but the two could be spending some time in court together, following a report the reclusive star wants to change their custody agreement. The Instagram model’s recent altercation at Six Flags reportedly caused her ex-fiancé to call up his lawyers to work on renegotiating the terms of custody over their baby girl, Dream Kardashian.

Over the weekend, Chyna became enraged while visiting Six Flags. Another park guest reportedly touched Dream and the star attempted to use the baby’s stroller as a weapon against the woman.

Sources told TMZ Kardashian plans on taking Chyna back to family court to hammer out a new custody agreement, which will set strict guidelines about her behavior when she spends time with Dream.

Insiders revealed the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been worried about his daughter’s health and safety for months but decided it was time to take action after Chyna’s outburst at the amusement park.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 1, 2018 at 8:22pm PDT





The reality star reportedly plans to also file documents addressing his child support payments. Kardashian is said to be unhappy about being ordered to pay Chyna $20,000 a month even though they share joint custody of Dream, and she earns more money than him.

The E! star has been struggling to maintain a steady income after he was banned from Instagram for posting nude photos of his ex. Kardashian used the mobile app to promote his online business but can no longer advertise to its users.

The Arthur George sock designer is also reportedly uncomfortable after learning Chyna has brought her new boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, around Dream.

Kardashian is expected to ask for an order to be put in place that would restrict either parent from introducing their significant others to the child unless they have been in the relationship with the person for longer than six months.

In July 2017, Chyna and Kardashian got into a heated social media feud when the 31-year-old accused the mother of his child of cheating on him. The two exchanged harsh words online and Kardashian posted revenge porn of his ex on Instagram. Chyna later obtained a restraining order against the star.

By September, the two appeared to be working out a custody agreement but it appears Kardashian is no longer satisfied with the terms and is hoping a judge will agree to make a change.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images