“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is officially ready to go. Director Ron Howard revealed Sunday that the Han Solo prequel is finished.

“That’s a wrap on post production!” he tweeted. “Wow. What a movie-making adventure it’s been! Thanks to a terrific cast & extraordinary folks behind the camera as well. You’ve worked so hard to fully realize this cool story. Hope fans have a blast!”

The movie will introduce audience to Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich replaces Harrison Ford) before he met Luke and Leia. He is just starting off his life as a fugitive and meeting his future co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo replaces Peter Mayhew) as well as gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover replaces Billy Dee Williams). Of course, he’ll run into plenty of characters viewers don’t know as well.

Photo: Lucasfilm

Woody Harrelson stars as Han’s mentor, Tobias Beckett, while “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke plays Han’s childhood friend and possible love interest, Qi’ra. Paul Bettany plays crime lord Dryden Vos, who was originally played by Michael K. Williams but was replaced after Williams couldn’t be part of reshoots.

“What saddens me most is I was very proud of the work that I did,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly last month. “What I believe I have created with Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson and Alden … I thought it was some great work. We was on the spaceship, and we all had these amazing scenes together, and I thought it was a great opportunity, and I thought it was some great stuff. It’s unfortunate the world won’t get to see it.”

The reshoots were required because “Solo” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left mid-shoot due to creative differences. Howard replaced them shortly after their abrupt departure last summer and kept the movie on track to release on the 31st anniversary of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

Howard recently emphasized that Han’s arc is about the search for freedom. “The story sends him on an unexpected journey that hurtles him into a dangerous world surrounded by charismatic but lawless characters,” the director told EW. “And that’s where he needs to try to make his way and gain his freedom. So, so much of this is about trying to satisfy that yearning to really be free, to really call his own shots in a very lawless part of the galaxy and at a time when it was wide-open.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters May 25.