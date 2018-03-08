A new “Star Wars” series was announced Thursday, but instead of the pure excitement one might associate with such a revelation, there was some backlash online about it. It started when LucasFilm announced a new live-action, “direct-to-consumer” (streaming) series set in the massive universe executive produced and written by Jon Favreau.

Lucasfilm is excited to announce that Jon Favreau has signed on to executive produce and write a live-action Star Wars series. https://t.co/x6gP7zv0iW pic.twitter.com/yHJHhZheum — Star Wars (@starwars) March 8, 2018

No other details were given, though it can be assumed that it will be on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

Favreau, 51, has been around Hollywood for decades as an actor and director, but his profile rose significantly in the 2000s. He directed hits like “Elf” and the first two “Iron Man” films, which kickstarted Disney’s enormously successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. Note that, according to the LucasFilm announcement, Favreau will not direct any episodes of this new series; he is only the executive producer and writer.

However, even with Faveau’s proven credentials, some fans felt Disney could have given the job to someone who is not a white male. The films have been diverse in front of the camera, but the same has not held true behind it. Episodes VII and VIII, as well as “Rogue One,” were directed by white men. Additionally, all known upcoming projects such as “Solo,” Rian Johnson’s trilogy, and the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss trilogy, are all attached to white male creators.

Several Twitter users expressed concern that Disney was not giving marginalized creators enough chances, especially with so many upcoming projects being made at once. The timing of the announcement did not help, as LucasFilm revealed the news on International Women’s Day. Notably, the Favreau series, the Benioff and Weiss trilogy, and the latter two parts of the Johnson trilogy do not have directors attached to them yet.

A statement from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy could provide a bit of hope in that regard.

“This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base,” Kennedy said.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images