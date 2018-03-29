A royal correspondent recently dished on the personalities of Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the members of the family.

Jennie Bond, who worked closely with the late Princess Diana, said the latter told her in confidence about her troubled marriage with Prince Charles as she suspected that "there were three of us in this marriage." She also praised the late Princess of Wales, describing her as strong and cunning.

"Princess Diana was far more articulate, coherent, shrewd and strong than I had anticipated. She was funny and much more intelligent than she made out. She would convulse with laughter, throw her head back and giggle and laugh. She was a cleverer women than people thought," Bond told Harper's Bazaar.

The correspondent also talked about what Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles are like in private. "The Queen has a dry, wry sense of humour, she's quite funny and has a dazzling smile," she said. "Prince Charles was very troubled in the years I knew him. That's much less so now, I'm glad he found contentment in later life with the love of his life at his side. He's got a sense of humour which I like. I would joke with him around the world; we'd have laughs together."

Bond also said she finds Prince William and Prince Harry "extremely polite." However, the two princes were reportedly not keen on talking to reporters.

In addition, Bond shared that the Spice Girls indeed made Prince Harry happy after Princess Diana's death. Prince Charles took his second son to South Africa, and there they met the girl group. In fact, there were photos of the two royals posing with the performers.

Mel B teased earlier that Spice Girls got an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. However, Mel C denied that they got invitations. According to her, Mel B was just joking.

Bond also dished on soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle. Prince Harry's fiancée has apparently been embraced by the royal family with open arms. In fact, Markle has been to Sandringham and spent Christmas with the family.

In addition, she's been carrying out royal duties ahead of her wedding with Prince Harry. For Bond, this shows how monarchy has changed over time.

"The contrast between how the monarchy handled Wallis Simpson and Meghan is extremely stark, telling and encouraging," she explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos