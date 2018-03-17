"The Royals" is back and has certainly not waited to ramp up the drama that the fictional royal family is facing. After a shocking end to the season premiere that saw Jasper seemingly clinging to life after being shot in the chest, the chaos will continue on Season 4m Episode 2, "Confess Yourself to Heaven."

With tensions running high following the shooting, as well as the continued battles between King Robert (Max Brown) and Prince Liam (William Moseley) since the elder's coronation, things will only continue to be intense on the E! Series. Here are three things that will happen on the episode airing March 18.

Liam Will Be A Suspect In The Shooting:

After a shooting occurred during Robert's speech in South London, the same one that saw Jasper (Tom Austen) taking the bullet, Liam will quickly find himself being a prime suspect. As he sets off to spend a weekend away with his new girlfriend, whom he is seeing in an attempt to uncover information to overthrow Robert, their plane will quickly be surrounded by palace security, putting an end to their vacation plans. Whether or not Liam will be brought into custody remains to be seen, though he could prove he wasn't responsible for the attempt on Robert's life if his companion is able to provide him with a solid alibi.

Eleanor Confronts Robert:

She had finally returned home and decided to be with Jasper, but Eleanor (Alexandra Park) will instead be forced to grieve as she waits for word on whether or not he will make it through the shooting alive. However, as she watches his surgery and waits, she won't hesitate to confront Robert over his role in keeping them apart. She will accuse her brother of forcing Jasper to stay away—a fact she picked up on when he sent all of his letters to her through Liam—and will warn him to let her make her own decisions because she's an adult. Still, even knowing she's on to him, Robert won't hesitate to try and convince Eleanor that she's better off without the man she loves.

Helena Tries To Pick A Queen:

After basically being left with nothing to do after Robert quickly acclimated to his role as King, Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) will finally have something to do, and she won't hesitate to throw everything she has into it. Now that Robert has put her in charge of planning a royal wedding, she is starting with the most important part—finding him a suitable bride. Of course, it may be impossible to find one whom she feels is appropriate or up to the task.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E!