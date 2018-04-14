It's the Queen's birthday, which means it's time to celebrate on "The Royals." However, even a moment filled with joy though won't be without its moments of increasingly awkward drama on Season 4, Episode 6, "My News Shall Be The Fruit To That Great Feast."

The aftermath of the blackout brought some change to the lives of the royal family, as Robert (Max Brown) used the incident to his advantage and declared Parliament useless—disbanding them and giving himself sole power over Great Britain. In addition, he decided to finally end his search for a wife, proposing to Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) officially, though she has yet to still give him an answer. Meanwhile, Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) found a new way to cope with her impending status as a dowager queen, and Eleanor (Alexandra Park) finally moved forward with Jasper (Tom Austen). To cap things off, Liam (William Mosley) reunited with Kathryn (Christina Wolfe), after sticking up for Robert and receiving his blessing, while a disloyal Cyrus (Jake Maskall) was banished from the country and seen seeking refuge in Venezuela.

All of that drama will help set up quite a number of events leading up to the Queen's birthday bash. Here are three things that will happen on the April 15 episode.

Eleanor And Jasper's Private Moment Is Interrupted

Apparently, King Robert hasn't heard of knocking on doors, because he will go into his sister's room to discuss their mother's special birthday present—only to see her half-dressed and making out with Jasper on her bed. It will be awkward for all three in general, but especially more so since it is no secret the King believes Eleanor can do better. In addition, after learning he was the one who was meant to be shot the entire time, it appears Jasper may feel the King was behind the attempted assassination.

Prince Hansel Comes To The Palace-As Does Another Unexpected Dinner Guest

As for that special gift Helena is receiving? Well, Robert and Eleanor seemed to go the route of giving her someone who would certainly make the evening entertaining—Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein (Damian Hurley). However, while she'll be delighted to see him, he won't be the only guest that will shock at the dinner, as Liam then arrives with Kathryn on his arm, and it quickly becomes obvious that both the Queen and Robert are stunned that she's there.

Queen Helena Gives Herself A Very Sexy Birthday Gift

While Prince Hansel is surely a delight for the Queen, he really doesn't serve her well when it comes to the gift she really wants. After meeting at the secret club and sleeping together before, it appears Prince Sebastian (Toby Sandeman) may become a regular fling for the queen—not that either one of them seems to mind secretly hooking up.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

