Elizabeth Hurley previously had the chance to meet Meghan Markle, and “The Royals” star said that the former actress was “enchanting.”

“I met with Meghan at an NBC event with which we were both involved. I thought she was enchanting. I loved her in ‘Suits’ and I think she’ll be a superb asset to the royal family. I will definitely be watching the wedding on TV,” Hurley said.

By the looks of it, Hurley did not score an invite to Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

A lunch reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth II will be held after Markle and Prince Harry’s carriage procession. On the night of May 19, Prince Charles will bring together 200 of Markle and Prince Harry’s closest family and friends for an evening gathering at Frogmore House.

Meanwhile, Hurley also made headlines on Monday after she shared a photo of herself wearing skimpy clothes with her teenage son. On her Instagram account, Hurley also greeted Damian, 16, on his birthday.

After seeing the mom and son duo’s photo, fans of Hurley could not help but throw shade at her. One of them asked the actress to cover herself up, especially when she’s with her son. Another fan called Hurley “creepy.”

But more fans actually praised Hurley for the way she looked and how confident she is for flaunting her assets. One of them said that Hurley looks beautiful and awesome as always. Another fan called the actress gorgeous. Some of them also said that Hurley looks exactly like her son.

In related news, Hurley also dished on the fourth season of “The Royals.” She said that the upcoming episodes feel very fresh because there will be plenty of new storylines and characters.

“Queen Helena, starts the season feeling at a loose end. She goes a bit off the rails, which was fun to play,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez