Bryan Adams will reportedly perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding reception at the Frogmore House.

Express writer Adam Helliker confirmed the news on Sunday. Helliker also revealed that Markle and Adams have known each other long before the former actress started dating Prince Harry. More specifically, they met in Toronto while Markle was filming for “Suits.”

Prince Harry also knows Adams, but more on a professional level. The Canadian singer performed at the closing ceremony of last year’s Invictus Games. The event was attended by Prince Harry and Markle. Adams has also been involved in a slew of events for the Prince’s Trust.

Adams is currently on his world tour, but he is expected to go on a two-week break next month. He will resume his performances in Dublin on May 21. This means that his schedule for May 19 is still vacant.

Meanwhile, Adams was previously linked to Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. Rumors swirled that Adams and Princess Diana had an affair, and this was strengthened by the “Diana” song that he wrote in 1996.

Cecile Thomsen, Adams ex-girlfriend whom he dated for 12 years, claimed that the musician cheated on her with the Princess of Wales. “I knew Diana had an affair with Bryan. Bryan knew Paul Burrell very well and Paul was part of the inner circle around Bryan, and he also introduced him to Diana. The first time Bryan met Diana I wasn’t invited. Ours was a stormy relationship and Bryan’s affair with Diana didn’t make it easier,” Thomsen said (via the Daily Mail).

She also said that she tried to turn a blind eye to the affair because she wanted to make her relationship with Adams work. But while attending Princess Diana’s funeral with Bryan in 1997, she had mixed emotions.

Last month, it was reported that Adams snuck inside the Kensington Palace to meet with Princess Diana. Burrell himself shared the information while he starred in the Australian reality TV show, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.”

Photo: Getty Images/Harry How for the Invictus Games Foundation