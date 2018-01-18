Russell Brand started an online petition on Thursday aimed at giving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the wedding gift of “love for the homeless.”

The actor is asking people to sign their names to the Change.org petition in order to help SHOC (Slough Homeless Our Concern), a homeless assistance facility Brand has been involved with for years, get a new building they can work out of.

Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images

“SHOC themselves are now being made homeless by Slough council,” he wrote on his petition page. “Meaning the vulnerable clients that depend on them will be in even more trouble. But we can fight back on their behalf with the Recovery Movement.”

Brand goes on to claim that many homeless people are being forced out of the area because Councillor Simon Dudley is trying to prepare for Prince Harry and Markle’s May wedding, which is why the SHOC facility is needed.

“As a wedding present for Harry and Meghan and as a rebuke to the low frequency conduct of Councillor Dudley and any who would further victimise the vulnerable, we are asking that Slough Council agree to a ‘change of use’ for a building in the town that will enable SHOC to have a new home,” Brand continued to explain the goal of his petition.

He’s urging people to “sign the wedding card” as way to show support for the cause and as way to show that they agree this would make a “great gift for the royal couple” and a “beautiful way to celebrate their love.”

Not only does the actor and author think this would be a great gift, but he also figured that there isn’t a physical gift anyone could give that the couple doesn’t already have.

“Let’s face it, what else can we give them?” he asked. “They must have enough toasters.”

With only a few months left to go until the royal wedding, once Brand gets enough online signatures, he plans to immediately send them over to Slough Council and its leader, James Swindlehurst, with the hopes that they will make the necessary changes for SHOC to get its building.