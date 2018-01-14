In the span of seconds, Ryan Shazier went from Pro Bowl linebacker and heart-and-soul of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to Pittsburgh's most hopeful comeback story. Shazier suffered a career-threatening spinal injury on Dec. 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving a big emotional void for the defensive unit.

The updates on his status have been mostly kept private and with limited information. Shazier's father stated on Jan. 4 that the 25-year-old has regained feeling in his legs and was making daily progress, while adding that he was a "long ways from where he was Monday night when he was laying on the field."

Shazier has since become an inspirational figure. He posted a picture of himself in a wheelchair at Steeler practice Wednesday and many Steeler players have donned No. 50 shoes in support of their teammate. The hashtag #SHALIEVE has been a rallying cry for the team and their loyal fans.

Ahead of the Steelers' home playoff game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is likely to be many Steeler fans hoping that Shazier would once again show up in a luxury box at Heinz Field and wave a Terrible Towel in support of his teammates.

There was thundering applause for Shazier on Dec. 17 when he was seen in the first quarter at Heinz Field when the Steelers faced the New England Patriots. The ovation was long and loud and though the Steelers lost, 27-24, Pittsburgh appeared to play with extra motivation against arguably the NFL's most accomplished team.

Prior to the kickoff of Steelers-Jaguars game, Steeler players warmed up in t-shirts endorsed by Shazier and his family with a Pittsburgh shop called "Shop 412," according to ESPN.