Samsung Electronics has introduced a new version of its “Over the Horizon” ringtone that will make its official debut alongside the Galaxy S9 flagship phone. The new arrangement of the ringtone is all thanks to the company’s collaboration with Icelandic composer Pétur Jónsson.

Samsung took to its online newsroom Monday to announce the rearranged melody of its Galaxy phones’ signature ringtone. “Over the Horizon” has been the default ringtone of Galaxy devices since 2011, but each year the tech giant rearranges the sound to offer something new to users. For this year, Samsung reached out to Jónsson to update the ringtone.

“Each year, with each new generation of Galaxy devices, ‘Over the Horizon’ is rearranged to mirror the aesthetic transformation of the devices themselves. For 2018, Samsung reached out to Icelandic composer Pétur Jónsson to reimagine the melody,” Samsung explained.

Samsung went on to describe Jónsson’s work as a “minimalist arrangement” of the ringtone. However, the delicate layering of instruments takes listeners to an atmospheric journey of discovery. The new version starts with soft tones and it builds up as more instruments are introduced. The modified sound experience is best exemplified by the teaser clip that Samsung released on YouTube.

“Listening to this year’s piece by Jónsson, you will find that the notes arouse the most pure, fundamental elements of the human sentiment that often remain hidden in our daily lives. In this way, the latest version of Samsung’s brand sound has the power to relax the mind and heal the soul, thus resonating with all who hear it, regardless of their age,” Samsung stated.

The introduction of the updated “Over the Horizon” ringtone comes days after Samsung dropped the first official teaser of the Galaxy S9. The promotional material was for the “reimagined” camera technology of the Galaxy S8’s successor. Based on the teaser, it appears the Galaxy S9’s camera will come equipped with new augmented reality features.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 a day before Mobile World Congress 2018 next week. The handset is then going to make an appearance at the Barcelona event prior the opening of preorders on March 1. The device will then start shipping on March 16.

To know more about the Galaxy S9’s specs, features and all the other details that have been leaked about the upcoming Android phone so far, click here.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji