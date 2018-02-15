Samsung Electronics wants fans to forget everything they know about the camera experience it introduced with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 flagships last year. In the trailer for the upcoming Galaxy S9, the South Korean tech giant reveals that it “rethought” the entire camera experience to make sure that the camera technology on the new flagship device will be second to none.

Apple’s biggest rival took to its official YouTube channel Thursday to publish its first official teaser trailer for the Galaxy S9. The main focus of the promo clip is the “reimagined” camera of the handset. Albeit the short length of the trailer, it managed to pack numerous scenes that hint at the upgrades and advanced features of the S9’s camera.

The first 10 seconds of the promo seems to be suggesting that what Samsung did is transform a DLSR lens into miniature version that could fit into the upcoming flagship Android phone. Then things start to take a different turn after a couple of flashes light up in the clip. Quick bursts of scenes showing what appears to be augmented reality-infused moments follow in suit.

“Imagine a camera that can see more than your eyes — one that can help you capture every moment and change the way you experience the world. Now imagine it’s part of the device you already use, every single day,” Samsung said in a press release. “By taking a fresh perspective and exploring new frontiers, we’ve crafted a smartphone packed full of life-enriching features, transforming the common device into something that allows you to do what you can’t.”

Samsung also revealed that it actually did not mainly update the camera, but also “rethought” the experience. Based on the trailer, Samsung may have indeed come up with a technology that changes the way users interact with the camera. At one point in the trailer, a man is seen munching numerous emojis that are being rapidly blown toward his mouth.

The first official trailer ahead of Galaxy S9’s debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 comes just days after it was leaked that Samsung’s upcoming flagship will have its own version of Apple’s Animoji. If true, then the promo clip does a good job of showcasing what the new camera technology can do.

To know more about Samsung Galaxy S9’s rumored specs and features, click here.



Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji