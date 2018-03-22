Samsung Electronics failed to launch a flagship smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner last year. This year’s Galaxy S9 also did not debut with such an advanced biometric system. So now the South Korea giant is looking to realize the goal with its upcoming Galaxy Note 9 flagship phablet.

Korea Herald exclusively learned from industry sources Thursday that Samsung is very likely to adopt in-display fingerprint scanning technology for the Galaxy Note 8’s successor, which is expected to launch in the second half of this year. The company is reportedly in the process of choosing the biometric solution it will use for the Note 9.

“Samsung Display has prepared three or four solutions for Samsung Electronics to embed the fingerprint sensor inside of the main display, and both are seriously considering one of the solutions,” one industry source said.

The same source added that Samsung is delaying the final concept for the Note 9 because it is still pondering the fingerprint sensor to use. “The delay in deciding on the final concept for the Note 9 is due to the work in adopting the in-display fingerprint sensor. A final decision on adoption of the technology will be made by this month,” the source shared.

Many are hoping for Samsung to finally come up with a handset that has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Not only will this give the phone distinction among its rivals, it will also make it easier for users to lock and unlock their phones or complete some important commands without having to reach to the back of the handset for the physical fingerprint scanner. The inclusion of an in-display sensor also makes a lot of sense for a phone that’s almost bezel-less.

According to another industry source, Samsung is working to enhance fingerprint scanning technology on flexible AMOLED panels for the Galaxy Note 9. “There is enough time for the display company to improve the technology to meet the handset maker’s expectations before the launch of the Note 9 in late August,” the source added.

Samsung won’t be the first smartphone maker to come up with a handset that has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo announced in January that it has developed the world’s first phone with a fingerprint scanner embedded into its display, thanks to Synaptics.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji