Samsung has introduced a new notebook that’s designed for the workplace, the classroom or even just for the home. The versatile laptop called Samsung Notebook 7 Spin (2018) was announced last Friday, but it will be showcased at this week’s CES 2018.

Samsung’s newest innovative PC boasts of modern features that are slowly becoming standard features of today’s laptop releases. It comes with a 360-degree touchscreen and it has support for Active Pen (sold separately). Both features work together and allow users to take down notes and get creative with the laptop’s screen.

The Active Pen is the new Notebook 7 Spin’s perfect companion for when users are attending meetings, listening to lectures or participating in conference calls. Meanwhile, the 360-degree rotating touchscreen provides the flexibility needed to set up the laptop to its different configurations, as pointed out by Samsung in a press release.

Photo: Samsung Newsroom

Users can also hone their creativity with the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin (2018)’s Studio Plus, a feature designed for those who are fond of expressing their creative side. The feature has several tools that can be used in making personalized movies made up of special moments captured in photos and videos.

Samsung’s new product also comes with fingerprint scanning technology. The fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security to keep confidential and personal files safe. Users can log in with Windows Hello by just scanning their fingerprint through the laptop’s reader.

There’s also a feature called Voice Note, which basically records lectures and meetings using a far field microphone so that no important details are left out. Recorded data are directly stored and can be shared easily via Samsung Cloud.

When it comes to its specs, the Notebook 7 Spin (2018) is made for the needy digital world at present. It runs on Windows 10 OS and is equipped with an Intel i5 processor and 256GB SSD drive. Its battery is also said to provide long life, so users could stay connected all day. It’s also commendable for Samsung to include backlit keyboard, curved keycap and a precise touchpad called Clickpad.

“Our customers wanted a functional, intuitive device that includes a wide range of their favorite features, and that’s what we’ve delivered with the Notebook 7 Spin (2018),” Samsung Electronics Senior VP of the PC Business Team, Mobile Communications Business YoungGyoo Choi said. “This device meets the needs of today’s digital lifestyle, combining work and play with a smart, seamless and personalized experience that connects users with their other devices.”

Samsung did not give a specific release date for the Notebook 7 Spin (2018). However, it did say that the U.S. market can expect it to arrive in the first quarter of this year. CES 2018 attendees will get a glimpse of this new notebook, since Samsung will be showcasing the device at its booth this week.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji