Sarah Ferguson was previously called “vulgar” after she kept making questionable fashion choices years ago.

Ferguson, who had a close relationship with Princess Diana, was also compared to the Princess of Wales. After all, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom was considered a fashion icon when she was still alive.

On ITV’s “The Royal Wives of Windsor,” a fashion expert said, “One of the Queen’s private secretaries described her as ‘vulgar, vulgar, vulgar.’ It’s unkind, but I think a lot of people responded to her outfits like that.”

Another person who was interviewed on the special said that Ferguson can be considered a fashion icon like Princess Diana.

“A lot with Sarah was self-inflicted. She went out on one engagement with the Duke of York and she was wearing a shawl that resembled a duvet. ” the interviewee said (via Express).

Meanwhile, several experts also dished on how the mom of two became disliked by the British press.

“Sarah was adored at first, but it quickly began to go wrong and her energy and enthusiasm went wrong. The press turned against Fergie, she made one or two mistakes. And then, of course, she was famously photographed with her financial advisor,” the expert said.

In related news, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mom also made headlines last week after she was photographed attending the Le Cercle SGC Dinner at the Café Royal. While at the event, Ferguson was seen wearing a sparkling gold skirt and a navy blue satin vest.

The sighting came after it was reported that Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, could marry each other again. The ex-couple, who are still living in the same house, may tie the knot again without asking for Queen Elizabeth II’s permission.

This is due to the royal law dating back to 1772. The Royal Marriages Act states that the first six individuals in the line of succession to the British throne cannot wed without the Queen and King’s consent.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son was born, Prince Andrew dropped to seventh place in the line of succession.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson