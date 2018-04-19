Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are being encouraged by their fans to get married again.

On Wednesday, Ferguson shared a photo of Prince Andrew on her Instagram account. In her caption, the mom-of-two congratulated her ex-husband for his entrepreneurship with Pitch at Palace Commonwealth, an initiative that was founded by the Duke of York.

Some fans of the royal couple commented on Ferguson’s post and said that they are pleased she still supports her husband even though they are no longer together. One fan even told the Duchess of York that she hopes they will remarry someday.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew tied the knot in 1986, but they divorced 10 years later. Even though they are no longer officially together, Ferguson previously revealed that they are still living in the same house.

During an interview in 2016, Ferguson told Kyle Sandilands, “I’m in an out all the time and he’s in and out all the time. No, we’re not married – we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life – he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life. I think we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family.”

Ferguson’s recent post was not the first time that she gushed over her ex-husband. Last month, she congratulated Prince Andrew after he was named the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards.

In February, she paid tribute to Prince Andrew on his 58th birthday. Fergie uploaded a throwback snap of the prince on her Instagram account.

“Happy birthday to the best man, father, friend… Prince Andrew. Feb. 19… ooh the best looking,” she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Ferguson also made headlines earlier this week after she was photographed on the red carpet ahead of a performance by the theater group Chickenshed on Southbank. While there, Ferguson was spotted with Fleur East and Michelle Collins.

After the show, Ferguson rode her car and the sweet note from her daughters was seen inside her vehicle. The post-it letter with the words, “I love you Mummy xx,” was first seen in Fergie’s car in 2016.

