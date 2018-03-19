Sarah Ferguson celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a post on social media.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram and wrote: "Happy St. Patricks Day #ireland #stpatricksday #powerscourt #wicklow #pegasus #unicorns." The post comes along with a photo of the Pegasus statue at the Powerscourt Gardens and House.

A number of her followers also greeted back the Duchess. However, one follower asked Ferguson of a potential reconciliation with Prince Andrew. "Why don't you and andrew remarry?" user amandapinwell inquired.

Prince Andrew and Ferguson have been divorced for several years already. However, the exes remain amicable. In fact, they still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," one source said.

Ferguson opened up the matter to radio host Kyle Sandilands in 2016. She also talked about her relationship with the Duke of York.

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

For Ferguson, her relationship with Prince Andrew and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is great. In fact, she feels that they are "the most extraordinary example of a unified family."

Ferguson remains supportive of Prince Andrew's activities. In fact, she shared the Duke's Pitch@Palace initiative on Instagram. The event aims to help entrepreneurs accelerate their business by connecting them with potential investors, mentors and key business contacts.

She is also a proud mom to their two princesses. Earlier this month, she praised Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for supporting the WE movement. "Leading by example of unity and confidence, well done @yorkiebea and Eugenie @WEMovement #WeDayUk #weday," Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

On the said event, Princess Eugenie shared her struggles with scoliosis and how her older sister had helped her emotionally. "You [Princess Beatrice] encouraged me not to get disheartened. Not to give up. To live fearlessly. Today, I am so lucky to get to work with and support other young women who are going through the same thing... To encourage them to not let their diagnosis win. To live fearlessly too," she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Caulfield