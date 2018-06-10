Sarah Ferguson recently praised her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, after he rode on horseback for the first time at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

On her Twitter account, the Duchess of York, wrote, “Very proud of #TheDukeOfYork Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.” Ferguson also posted several photos of Prince Andrew riding the horse on his way to Buckingham Palace.

Ferguson also retweeted two other posts related to the Duke of York and the Trooping the Colour on her social media account.

Prince Andrew took over one of Prince Philip’s duties for the first time this year. Prior to the Trooping the Colour, it was reported that the dad of two took horseback riding lessons to prepare him for the big event.

Harvey Gavin, a journalist for the Express, was told by a source that Prince Andrew never really liked riding on horseback.

“He’s never really been keen on riding. He much prefers golf but now he has taken the Duke of Edinburgh’s responsibilities and he will be appearing on horseback at this year’s Trooping the Colour,” the source previously said.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William also rode on horseback at the Trooping the Colour. Queen Elizabeth II rode the carriage by herself to the event. When she arrived at the palace, all of the members of the royal family curtsied to her. Prince Philip did not attend the celebration because he has officially retired from all of his royal duties.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles rode one carriage together. The two women both wore pale blue attires to the gathering. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode their own carriage as newlyweds.

Trooping the Colour marks the Queen’s birthday. It is celebrated every year.

In related news, even though Ferguson and Prince Andrew have already been divorced for several years, they remain close to each other. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s parents still live in the same house.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole