Sarah Ferguson's fashion history has been impressive, but not all of her ensembles were given thumbs up by critics.

As Princess Eugenie's royal wedding approaches, some have been wondering what her mom will wear on her big day, so Express recently shared a series of photos of the Duchess of York's fashion moments and cited the times her choices were a hit or a miss.

Ferguson is known for her love of bright fabrics and flattering black dresses, as well as for her "Fergie" hair bow. Ferguson has showcased a variety of styles over the years.

The series of photos include one of Ferguson wearing a large blue and white hat with a pearl choker. It also featured snaps of her attending different gala dinners, Olympus Fashion Week 2005, Fashion for Relief and her wedding day to name a few.

According to the publication, Ferguson's most iconic look was the ivory satin dress she donned on her wedding day by Lindka Cierach that featured heavy beading. The beadwork includes various symbols that represent romance, anchors and waves giving a nod to Prince Andrew's sailing background. It also includes bumblebees and thistles that were taken from Ferguson's family crest.

However, Ferguson also made quite a few poor fashion choices. The duchess topped Mr. Blackwell's worst-dressed list with one outfit in 1988. The clothes designer-critic even called Prince Andrew's ex-wife a "milkmaid."

"The palace milkmaid strikes again," Blackwell told a news conference when he announced his 29th annual list of the worst-dressed women.

In related news, Ferguson was spotted out and about lately, attending different events in the past weeks. In April, she stepped out to attend the Formula E cocktail party in Rome. The duchess donned a black thigh-skimming dress that showed off her shoulders. She paired her getup with French sole slippers with butterfly embroidery.

A week later, she was seen with her daughter, Princess Beatrice, at Annabel's club. Ferguson looked chic and fab as she flaunted her lean thighs in a frilled black dress with sheer sleeves. She complemented her ensemble with velvet gray slippers and a teal clutch.

Ferguson also attended the Le Cercle SGC Dinner, "A Golden Affair," at the Cafe Royal last week. She donned a metallic miniskirt for the golden-themed party. She was photographed with Fred Zantman and Arnaud Christiaens during the event.

What can you say about Ferguson's fashion? Is it thumbs up or thumbs down? Share your thoughts below.