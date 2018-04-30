Sarah Ferguson continues to send encouragement to her followers.

On Sunday, the Duchess of York shared a colorful photo of jelly beans on Instagram with a statement that read "You can find the jelly beans within yourself and bring joy and colour, you don't have to eat them to feel them." In the caption, she wrote: "Joy and colour #jellybeans."

A number of Ferguson's followers love the idea and thanked her for reminding them of joy and positivity.

"Love the way you think!" lisasillaway commented.

"Beautiful Words To Live By," another user added.

"We all need colour in our life!!" another follower wrote.

Meanwhile, some users agree and added that they will be eating the jelly beans too.

"True but eating them brings joy too," carolinebrown2324 wrote.

"I have to eat them as well!!" sarahkstanding commented.

"But eating them is so good too," lindsey_starkie added.

Ferguson has also shared her vulnerability on social media a few weeks back. In another post on Instagram, she shared a photo of a photo of Brené Brown's "The Power of Vulnerability Teaching on Authenticity, Connection & Courage." "@brenebrown a good book about the truth of ourselves #audiobooks #books," she wrote in the caption.

Ferguson confessed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2007 that she had a "very difficult" time following her split from Prince Andrew.

"Being blamed for the failure of the monarchy, living through 15 years of terrible press, was very difficult," she confessed. "To this day, I take everything very personally."

Despite being divorced, the Duke and Duchess of York are able to maintain their friendship. In fact, according to insiders, they still share a home and she remains supportive of the royal's engagements.

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said about sharing a home with the prince. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

In another interview, Ferguson likened her romance with Prince Andrew to that of Prince Albert and Queen Victoria. She added that their relationship was among the greatest royal love stories.

"I think our story is one of the great loves; definitely one of the great love stories of the Royal Family," the Duchess said.

