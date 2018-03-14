Sarah Hyland has no doubts when it comes to her relationship with boyfriend Wells Adams. The “Modern Family” star and the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum have been going strong despite being in a long distance relationship

While attending the Lorraine Schwartz Eye Bangles Launch Event on Tuesday, Hyland credited her beau with being one of the driving forces that helps their relationship survive.

“He’s a friggin’ trooper and always flying out here every weekend,” she told Us Weekly.

“[Or] every other weekend at least to see me if my schedule has been too busy to see him, which it has been in 2018 with awards season and with Modern [Family],” she added.

Besides traveling to keep their romance strong, Hyland revealed their love for one another is also a big factor in making their relationship successful. “I don’t think [long-distance is] hard if the love is there,” she said.

The star went on to explain the two try not to spend too much time away from one another. “I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks, because five days is already too much for us,” the actress stated.

While attending the event, Hyland also spoke to Entertainment Tonight and admitted she has discussed marriage with her boyfriend.

When asked if she has already thought about an engagement ring, the actress confessed she has a good idea of want she wants. “Um, I’m a 27-year-old woman, of course, I have,” she said.

“I’m a 27-year-old woman at a jeweler’s event, of course, I have,” the star added.

Hyland is clear about what she expects and made sure her beau was well aware of her demands. “He knows what it is, so it’s fine,” the actress stated, referring to Adams’ knowledge of her ideal engagement ring.

Hyland and Adams were first romantically linked around late October when they stayed close while attending a Halloween party together. Although the couple doesn’t appear to be rushing to the altar, it looks like the ABC star plans on staying with her boyfriend for a long time.

