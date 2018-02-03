Scott Disick was recently spotted getting flirty with another woman while his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was not around.

According to the Daily Mail, Disick was at the VIP section of the Concierge Club in Toronto late Thursday night, when he was spotted talking to a woman with blonde hair. A photo of the 34-year-old smiling from ear to ear while talking to the woman was shared online by the publication.

The publication also noted that Disick even grabbed the woman’s hand at one point, and they partied the night away with nonstop drinking. Richie was not in Toronto with Disick at that time because the 19-year-old supermodel was in Tucson, Arizona.

Disick and Richie first went public with their romance in September, but they were first linked to each other in May. After a couple of months of dating, Richie finally had the chance to meet Disick’s children with Kourtney Kardashian. But the meeting did not sit well with Kendall Jenner.

The 21-year-old supermodel made fun of Disick’s picture with his kids and Richie in the car and said that Disick was with all of his kids at that time. Richie is 15 years younger than Disick and could very well be his daughter if he got a girl pregnant as a teenager.

Meanwhile, Disick appears to have a better relationship with Kardashian these days. The two have decided to stay amicable towards each other for the sake of their three children. In December, Disick reunited with Kardashian for their son Mason’s 8th birthday.

“Scott arrived to Mason’s birthday alone with gifts in hand, and him and Kourtney were cordial. The space was very big and spread out so they didn’t have to interact much. Kourtney didn’t ignore him, but wasn’t overly chatty and was just happy he showed up for Mason,” a source told E! News.

Disick and Kardashian were together for over 10 years, but she decided to call it quits in 2015. Disick struggled to move on from his ex-girlfriend throughout the past two years, but he is now happy and in love with Richie.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie