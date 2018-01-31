Scott Disick recently reunited with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, after Kendall Jenner made fun of the couple’s age difference.

The 34-year-old reality TV star went on a sushi date with his 19-year-old model girlfriend on Tuesday. In the photos shared online via the Daily Mail, Disick and Richie are both wearing oversized sweaters to keep them warm. Lionel Richie’s daughter is also wearing oversized jeans, while Disick sports his cargo pants.

After dining at the restaurant in Calabasas, Disick and Richie were once again photographed with their stoic faces. The couple did not also hold hands during their recent sighting.

Just hours before going on a sushi date, Jenner made fun of Disick and Richie on her social media account. The 21-year-old supermodel saw a photo of Richie with Disick’s kids in his car, and she wrote, “Awww Scott with his kids.” The statement was obviously a shade at Disick and Richie’s 15-year age difference.

But it is also important to note that Jenner’s half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is dating a much younger man. Kardashian is 38 years old, while Younes Bendjima is 24 years old, which means that the couple has a 14-year age gap. Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, is also dating a much younger guy. Corey Gamble is 36, while Kris is 61.

Meanwhile, Disick and Kardashian have a wonderful relationship these days. The ex-couple, who are parents to Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, have agreed to co-parent their kids. When Kardashian is away on trips, Disick brings his kids to his house or he goes to Kardashian’s home and takes care of them.

Every now and then, Disick also takes his children out on dates. Most recently, Kardashian has allowed Disick’s girlfriend to meet Mason and Penelope. Prior to their meeting last week, rumors swirled that Kardashian has banned Richie from meeting Mason, Penelope and Reign.

A source claimed that Kardashian is protective of her kids and she doesn’t want them to meet a “temporary” woman in their dad’s life.

