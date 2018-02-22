Lionel Richie has not been shy about voicing his disapproval of the relationship between his daughter, Sofia Richie, and Scott Disick. Although the “Hello” singer is not fond of the model’s boyfriend, fans shouldn’t expect the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to lash out at the music legend anytime soon.

Even though Disick has gotten a reputation for being a hot head following countless explosive rants on the E! Reality series, sources close to the star revealed Richie’s recent comment about the imminent end of the couple’s romance does not faze the 34-year-old star.

“Scott wasn’t bothered by Lionel’s recent comments that basically said, ‘It’s just a phase.’ … Scott is more easy going about stuff like that,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source explained Disick understands the strong bond his 19-year-old girlfriend has with her father. “He gets it and understands and knows how close Sofia is with her dad, and he respects that relationship.”

Insiders went on to tell the media outlet that Disick, who was previously in a longterm relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, has grown up between the time of their split and the start of his new romance. “Scott can be shockingly mature. Sofia still hasn’t hung out around Scott and Kourtney together.”

Disick and Kardashian split in 2015 after he was photographed making out with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli. Following the break up, Disick struggled to accept the end of the relationship and reportedly indulged in drugs and alcohol.

His unpredictable behavior reportedly caused Kardashian to briefly keep their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 3, away from Disick. In Juneof last year, sources told E! News that Kardashian quickly changed her mind and decided it wasn’t in the children’s “best interest” to keep them away from their father, and hoped they would inspire him to change his ways.

“She wants her kids to have a relationship with him,” an insider told the media outlet.

“She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him,” a source added.

Disick eventually took a step away from partying, and his relationship with Richie has allegedly had a positive effect on his life. “They are still together and very happy. She has been a great influence on him,” the source said.

For now, it looks like it’s going to take more than a few harsh words to break up Disick and his girlfriend.

