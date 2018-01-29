Kendall Jenner had no problem sticking up for her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, after she came across a picture on Instagram. In the photo, Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were seen spending time with the children he shares with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.

Disick, who initially struggled with his split from Kardashian, 38, in 2015, began dating Richie, 19, in September 2017.

Although Disick and Richie have gone on multiple vacations together, their recent outing marks the first time the model has met his kids, which didn’t sit well with Jenner.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old commented on a picture shared on a fan account that featured Disick, Richie and the reality star’s children, sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” Jenner wrote along with a laughing emoji in the now deleted comment.

The model seemed to be making a jab at Richie’s young age compared to the 34-year-old father of three.

According to People, the couple took the kids for dinner at Nobu, where they refrained from any form of PDA.

“It was a short dinner. Scott and Sofia were not affectionate. The kids seemed fine with her, but all sat close to Scott. He helped them at dinner and with potty breaks,” a source revealed.

“Sofia acted like Scott’s friend and you could tell she was trying a gentle approach to get his kids’ approval,” the insider added.

Although Richie has interacted with other members of the Kardashian family, she doesn’t have a history with Disick and Kardashian’s children.

“You could tell that the kids don’t know Sofia well because they weren’t holding her hand. Instead, they all stayed close to Scott.”

While the outing seemed to go well for the group, Jenner had no problem throwing a jab at her sister’s ex-boyfriend.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has called out Disick on his relationship choices.

In a November episode of “KUWTK,” it was revealed that Jenner told Disick to cancel actress Bella Thorne’s ticket to Cannes, France.

The reality star was romantically linked to the 19-year-old star and flew her out for a getaway. Although her trip didn’t last long, Jenner made it clear she was against the idea.

Disick has yet to respond to Jenner’s jab and he seems to be content in his relationship with Richie. Meanwhile, Kardashian has moved on to former boxer Younes Bendjima.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images