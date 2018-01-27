The mysterious disappearance of Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity's Twitter account sent social media platforms into a tailspin, with users trying to probe the last cryptic message posted by the man. The cryptic post read "Form submission 1649." His account has since been reactivated.

Photo: Reuters

The whole incident was indeed curious to several people who watched the host change his tune on pointed allegations at the New York Times, claiming the report on President Donald Trump firing Mueller was a complete concoction. At the end of the show, he was forced to admit his claims had no basis since the reports were confirmed by none other than Fox News.

There was speculation online of the account being deactivated by Twitter, considering the past incidents of rogue employees deleting accounts. Case in point was the deactivation of Trump's account in November 2017.

The incident spurred quite a few reactions from social media, ranging from amusing to hilarious comments, as users tried to gauge the reasons behind the mysterious disappearance of Hannity's Twitter account.

Author Michael Malice, who wrote the unauthorized biography of Kim Jong II, responded with an amusing tweet.

Malice and Hannity traded words in the past, with the former often criticizing Hannity on his reportage.

Several others merely took potshots at the host with some claiming he might be abducted by the "deep state" while some others ventured a guess stating it could be deleted by a rogue Twitter employee and expressed their gratitude for the action.

Certain users delved deep into "the conspiracy" that led to the deletion of the account. They claimed the reason behind this was that the host was getting very close to exposing the "deep state" and Democratic National Committee's plan to overthrow the president.

While social media is rife with speculations, it appears we have to wait to receive any confirmation on these theories since the Hannity team or Fox News haven't responded with the statement. So, as of now, the reason behind the temporary disappearance remains unclear.