UPDATE: 4:45 a.m. EST — Sean Hannity’s Twitter account was back online, like it had never left. The Fox News talk show host’s verified account was reactivated five hours after it’s mysterious disappearance. Twitter or Hannity did not comment on the reason behind the deactivation.

Original story:

Fox News host Sean Hannity's Twitter account seemed to be deactivated Saturday morning. Twitter users who tried to find the host's page were directed to a screen that said the page does not exist.

Photo: Twitter screenshot

It is not evident why the Twitter page was deactivated.

The timing of deactivation falls under question after Hannity failed immesely in branding the reports published by New York Times — that alleged President Donald Trump had tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller who was appointed to investigate the administration's ties with Russia, as fake in his show Thursday.

Hannity first claimed they (New York Times) were trying to "distract you" by assuring the audience that he had confirmation from various sources that the reports were indeed false, prompting the viewers to think about other times they had got it wrong.

However, he had to backtrack on his claims at the end of the show when Fox News received confirmation that the report was accurate.

The Twitter deactivation resonates with the curious incident on November 2017, when Trump's account disappeared for a span of 11 minutes. It was later revealed the account was deleted by a Twitter employee on his last day of work.