The “Sense8” cast is getting to see their two-hour finale special. The actors are in the studio to do some ADR, and it sounds like Jamie Clayton was impressed with the ending.

The actress, who plays Nomi, took to Twitter and Instagram to tell fans that they should be excited for the final episode. “The finale looks AMAZING! I’m so excited for everyone to see it! It’s gonna be EPIC!” she wrote.

She shared a video from the recording booth as well as a bathroom selfie.

ADR stands for audio dialogue replacement. Actors often go into studios to record their lines even if they’ve said them on camera. It helps the final product sound better.

Clayton didn’t share anything about the lines she was recording, but she did use the hashtag #nomanita, the portmanteau for Nomi and her fiancée Amanita (Freema Agyeman). The two women have been in love since the beginning of the Netflix drama, and it seems like they’ll still be working towards walking down the aisle in the finale.

Though fans are upset that the sci-fi show, about groups of people with psychic links, will not get a full Season 3, the hint that Nomi and Amanita will be a focus in the special likely makes fans happy.

Photo: Netflix

When “Sense8” Season 2 ended, it was unclear what exactly would happen to the couple because pretty much everyone is in danger. There was a major cliffhanger when Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) was kidnapped by BPO. The cluster got together in real life to take Whispers (Terrence Mann) and Jonas (Naveen Andrews) hostage. And that’s where the story ended.

Though Netflix initially canceled the series completely, an overwhelming outcry from fans helped the series score a two-hour finale special. It’s not the five-season arc that viewers wanted, but it will still allow the show to tie up all the lose ends.

Though there aren’t many details about the finale, it’s clear that the cluster won’t stay in one place for long. They were filming in several countries in the fall, including the U.S., Germany and France.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the “Sense8” finale special.