President Donald Trump signed a bill Wednesday, which enabled state and federal prosecutors power to take action against websites that facilitate sex trafficking. Even though the bill, known as Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), was touted as controversial by many — with some claiming it paves the way for online censorship and certain sex workers claiming it makes them less safe — there were people who were ecstatic about the decision.

In a video that is going viral, a woman, who identified herself as MA, from Ferguson, Missouri, is introduced to Trump as the first person to sue Backpage.com, which is a classified ads website often used for sex trafficking and prostitution of minors.

MA then says, “I am not a survivor. I am MA. It’s about damn time,” before doing a dab, which is greeted by applause from the POTUS and people surrounding him. Trump then proceeds to sign the legislation during which MA does a little dance, while some other women can be seen wiping their tears.

According to the Hill, MA sued Village Voice Media, which is the owner of Backpage, in 2010. MA was kidnapped and sold via the site. It was her case that led the Justice Department to seize the website last Friday and indict its executives on a number of charges including money laundering and prostitution.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said then, “For far too long, Backpage.com existed as the dominant marketplace for illicit commercial sex, a place where sex traffickers frequently advertised children and adults alike. … But this illegality stops right now. Last Friday, the Department of Justice seized Backpage, and it can no longer be used by criminals to promote and facilitate human trafficking.”

The site was accused of allowing ads featuring underage sex-trafficking victims for prostitution.

“Our bipartisan investigation into Backpage uncovered new evidence that was handed over to the Department of Justice more than 10 months ago,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who has led the legislative effort, said in a statement. “Our bipartisan work has made a significant difference in raising awareness of these trafficking crimes and informed our efforts to craft a narrow legislative solution that is now ready to be signed into law.”

On Wednesday, Trump praised the bill and informed the victims he was signing it in “your honor.”

“You have endured what no person on earth should have to endure,” the POTUS said.

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The bill, which passed easily in the House and the Senate, saw tech companies like IBM, Oracle and Facebook accept it, while some lawmakers were critical of it. They were of the opinion it would target smaller internet firms, which might end up facing frivolous lawsuits.

Responding to the criticism, Trump said, “This was a tough one. It shouldn’t have been tough . … I guess people have reasons [to oppose the legislation], but I personally don’t understand those reasons.”