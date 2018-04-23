Canadian singer Shania Twain has apologized after receiving a lot of backlash for showing support for U.S. President Donald Trump. She also admitted that she regret making a statement that voiced her support for the controversial American president.

On Sunday, Twain issued a statement to People to say sorry to everyone she has offended because of her comments on Trump in a recent interview with The Guardian. “I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with The Guardian relating to the American president,“ she said.

The Grammy-winning songstress was referring to the statement she gave to The Guardian about her admiration for Trump’s honesty and how she would have voted for Trump if she were capable of voting during the 2016 election. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both … I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Immediately after the article was published, many of Twain’s fans took to social media to slam her for her opinion on Trump. “Shania Twain came out as a Trump supporter how could my mother betray me like this……… this is the worst day of my life,” one wrote. “Shania Twain would vote Trump. That don’t impress me much,” another tweeted.

In her apology, Twain insisted that she was caught off guard by the news outlet’s question. She also maintained that she does not have the same morals as the incumbent POTUS. “The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context,” she said. “My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as a representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him.”

“I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president,” the “You’re Still The One” hitmaker added.

Photo: Getty Images/Gerardo Mora