Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James could end up at the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics next season, albeit it's a "slim chance" according to reports.

Throughout the regular season, much was made about where James will go next due to a player option in his contract and speculation has only increased following the Warriors' sweep of the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals last week.

Despite willing one of the poorer Cavs sides to the Finals, James was unable to make a fourth consecutive meeting between the two sides a competitive one as many believe he will now join a side capable of beating Steve Kerr's men.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Warriors themselves are rumored to be interested in the 33-year-old while a host of other teams are also in the running such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports though, there is only a "slim chance" of James signing with either the Warriors or Celtics. The thought process is that James would prefer not to play with Kevin Durant or former teammate Kyrie Irving as joining either team would require them to be traded.

Durant will be a free agent himself this summer, but, will likely re-sign with the Bay Area side after restructuring his current deal. Should the NBA Finals MVP not return though, things could get interesting in terms of James potentially joining the Warriors.

Meanwhile, former teammate Dwyane Wade believes more than the chances of winning a championship, James' priority is his family when it comes to his next potential destination.

Wade, who won two NBA titles alongside James with the Miami Heat, pointed out how no matter which team he joins, they will likely always make the Finals and that it's a "lifestyle thing" at this point.

"For me, I don’t think it's a basketball thing," Wade said, as quoted on NESN. "You know obviously he's shown this year that he can get to the Finals, you know, no matter what the circumstances are."

"I don’t really think for him the basketball decision of saying 'oh, let me go team up with three All-Stars,' I think at this point in his life it's more so of a lifestyle thing, you know, 'where my family going to be the most comfortable at? Where am I going to be the happiest at?' Because basketball wise he's so great, he can come along and take along whoever," Wade added.

Despite it being his 15th professional season, James had one of his best individual years yet averaging 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.6 rebounds with 52.2 percent shooting from the field as he is one of the leading contenders for the MVP award alongside James Harden and Anthony Davis.

The Akron native was even better during the postseason as he averaged 34.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists as the Cavaliers made it to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year.