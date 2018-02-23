Sony is expected to debut a new line of Xperia smartphones during MWC 2018 that features a new design. Now an official-looking leaked image of the Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact have surfaced online.

The leaked image of the Xperia XZ2 was shared online by notorious leaker and VentureBeat reporter Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. Both the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will apparently share the same redesigned look. Blass says that the regular Xperia XZ2 will have a 5.7-inch display, while the Compact will have a 5-inch display.

The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be Sony’s first “full screen” smartphones, which means slimmer bezels and more room for the displays. As part of Sony’s redesign, both phones will feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays. Blass says that both Xperia XZ2 models will have full HD 1080 LCD displays and the handsets will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. This is the popular smartphone trend these days and it’s great to see that Sony is finally embracing it and ditching its “OmniBalance” design after some time.

The Xperia XZ2 phones will sport 3D glass up front and on the back, they will each have an aluminum frame. The phone has a nice glossy look and will be available in black, silver, green and pink.

As for internal specs, both Xperia XZ2 models will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The Qualcomm chipset is the successor to last year’s Snapdragon 835 and is also expected to power the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus. No information was given on RAM and internal storage. The XZ2 is said to have a 3,180mAh battery, while the XZ2 Compact could have a 2,870mAh battery. Both models won’t have wireless charging.

In terms of camera technology, the Xperia XZ2 will have the same 19-megapixel camera setup that’s found on the XZ Premium from last year. This means that it will have an f/1.8 aperture lens and will be capable of recording 4K HDR video and super slow motion in full HD resolution. Blass says the camera layout of the XZ2 Compact will be slightly different, but didn’t specify what exactly will be the difference.

Accompanying the camera is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Sony’s previous Xperia phones always had the fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the edge. When the company announced the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra back at CES, both also featured rear-facing fingerprint scanners.

The Xperia XZ2 models will also have the S Force front-facing stereo speakers. The XZ2 will have a feature that will supplement audio with haptic feedback which syncs up with the sound. The haptic feedback feature won’t be included in the XZ2 Compact. On the software side of things, both models will run Android 8.0 straight out of the box.

Blass says that Sony will announce the new Xperia XZ2 Android phones this Sunday just before MWC 2018 kicks off in Barcelona, Spain. The Xperia XZ2’s release date is expected to be sometime in March.

