SpaceX was originally scheduled to conduct its first launch since the historic launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Wednesday, a plan that was ultimately delayed and pushed to Thursday due to high winds.

The payload that the Falcon 9 was set to launch was set to carry the PAZ satellite as part of the mission. However, Wednesday morning SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced there was something extra included with the payload. Not only will the PAZ satellite be launched to low-Earth orbit, but the Falcon rocket is also going to bring two SpaceX satellites to support the Starlink internet service.

SpaceX filed with the United States Patent and Trademark office in August for several standard character marks for something called Starlink. Under the filings, both the company and the services it provides are protected under trademark laws. Additionally, in November 2016, SpaceX made a proposal for a satellite system that would bring wireless internet to users all over the globe.

If successful, this launch would be the first of the Starlink satellites to make it into orbit. Musk said however that the satellite are test satellites, and even if they do make it, they’re only a few of thousands he has proposed launching. Though SpaceX confirmed the trademarks to International Business Times in September, neither the company nor Musk have really mentioned the company much in public since.

Musk discussed the idea of a universal internet in 2015. It fit well with his plan to send people to Mars, who would need a way to connect with those back on Earth. The proposal filed in 2016 details the network that would provide, "full and continuous global coverage."

Photo: United States Patent and Trademark Office/Starlink