Tom Holland plays your friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man, but he can’t actually swing off buildings and fight super villains. However, it doesn’t take superhero powers to be caring. The actor rescued a lost dog he found Tuesday.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star posted to his Instagram story to ask his fans for some help. He and a friend found a dog while walking around his hometown, Kingston, England.

“Bit of an odd message,” he warned fans in a video. “We were walking around Kingston, and we found this dog. Seems to have been stray for the last few days. If it is your dog, please let us know.”

Holland and his friend took the pup to the veterinarian to make sure he was alright. They discovered that the dog isn’t a stray. His name is Bruno, and his owner had him microchipped. The vet will reunite the dog with his rightful owners.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Holland, 21, is a major dog lover. He owns Tessa, a blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier, who is about four. He has been very open about his love for his canine, posting photos of her constantly, revealing that he FaceTimes her and even bringing her to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” press events in the U.K. last summer.

“I love her, she is an angel,” Holland told Time after Tessa showed up to a photo call with him. “Staffies are considered to be very dangerous dogs, which is not true, is not the case. They are not aggressive. She is the sweetest, most angelic thing you’ll ever meet. And yeah, I brought her along because I’ve always wanted to bring her to a press event. She got super scared of the cameras at first and just ran away. But then she came back and had a really nice time.”

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is considered to be related to the pit bull, a breed Holland seems to be quite defensive of. “You know what’s crazy? You can’t have pit bulls in England. They’re considered ‘dangerous dogs,’ which is just nonsense. Look at this thing,” he told BuzzFeed as he played with pit bull puppies. “How could you say that this is dangerous?”

Holland will continue to get in touch with his love of canines as he works on “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.” Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. will play the titular physician while Holland, fittingly, voices a dog named Jip. The flick is due out in 2019.