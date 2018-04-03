Spider-Man can do a lot of things, but keeping secrets might not be his strong suit — at least it isn’t for Peter Parker actor Tom Holland.

The Brit joked that he is the reason “Avengers: Inifinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo issued a letter requesting fans to keep spoilers to themselves. “This letter was originally addressed to me,” he tweeted.

The letter was actually addressed to “the greatest fans in the world” and revealed that only select amounts of footage will be screened for audiences during the press tour. They have no plans to let audiences see the movie in full before the Los Angeles premiere on April 23, just a few days before the April 27 release date.

“Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot,” they explained.

The directors ask fans to keep the film’s secrets in a way that’s reminiscent of J.K. Rowling’s #KeepTheSecrets campaign for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” “We’re asking that when you see ‘Infinity War,’ in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” the directors wrote.

Keeping the “Avengers: Infinity War” plot hush-hush has been a priority for Marvel Studios. In addition to very few preview screenings, the film is also getting released in U.S. at the same time as the U.K. It was originally scheduled to open in many overseas markets on April 27 while the U.S. would have to wait until May 4. It seems they didn’t want to risk spoilers.

Another precaution was keeping the script out of the actors’ hands. While a select few were able to read the script in its entirety, most actors only read their scenes.

“If I’m honest with you, I actually know nothing about this movie,” Holland told “Good Morning America” in July. “I’m not allowed to read the scripts because I’m so bad at keeping secrets for this exact reason. I would want to tell you all the secrets and I just don’t know them.”

Holland isn’t the only spoiler-prone Avenger. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, accidentally livestreamed part of the “Thor: Ragnarok” premiere last October.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is being hailed as the climax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. The film teams up the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man to take on Thanos, the alien who wants to destroy the universe with the Infinity Stones. The flick hits theaters April 27.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images