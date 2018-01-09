Users of the music streaming platform Spotify were experiencing some issues Tuesday while trying to stream music, log in and use the Spotify website. The issues were intermittent through the morning and heading into the afternoon.

The website Down Detector saw a spike in reports of the music player outage starting around noon EST. The map on the site showed that the outage was affecting user accounts throughout the United States and Europe.

There was no mention of the outage on the @SpotifyStatus or @SpotifyCares Twitter accounts as of 12:45 p.m. EST. Though the Spotify Cares account was responding to users who were tweeting issues they were experiencing with the streaming service at the company. Spotify's additional customer service contact can be found here.

Some users were taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations with the service. The issues seemed to be occurring both in the app as well as on the web player and the Spotify website in general. Users were getting error messages and codes when the pages failed to load.

International Business Times reached out to Spotify regarding the issues with the platform but the company had not responded by the time this story was published.