San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills was subjected to racial taunts Sunday by a spectator at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The comments could be overheard in the fourth quarter while Mills was shooting free throws against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a nationally televised broadcast.

The comments from the fan were anti-Jamaican in nature, even though Mills is Australian. Both of his parents came from different indigenous Australian backgrounds — his father a Torres Strait Islander and his mother an Aboriginal Australian.

@KingJames am I the only one who heard this guy in the crowd yell “hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” ____‍♀️ #SundayFunday ??? @NBA pic.twitter.com/RvHdu88Gzd — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

Mills, who has long been outspoken about racial issues in his home country, used the moment to express solidarity with Jamaicans in a tweet response.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

The Cavs said they will investigate the incident and identify the fan.

The usual form of discipline for fans is a temporary or permanent ban from the team’s arena, depending on the severity of the crime.

Earlier in February, the Utah Jazz banned a fan from their arena for a year for shining a laser pointer in James Harden’s face during their game against the Houston Rockets.

