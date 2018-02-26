San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills was subjected to racial taunts Sunday by a spectator at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The comments could be overheard in the fourth quarter while Mills was shooting free throws against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a nationally televised broadcast.

The comments from the fan were anti-Jamaican in nature, even though Mills is Australian. Both of his parents came from different indigenous Australian backgrounds — his father a Torres Strait Islander and his mother an Aboriginal Australian. 

Mills, who has long been outspoken about racial issues in his home country, used the moment to express solidarity with Jamaicans in a tweet response.

The Cavs said they will investigate the incident and identify the fan.

The usual form of discipline for fans is a temporary or permanent ban from the team’s arena, depending on the severity of the crime.

Earlier in February, the Utah Jazz banned a fan from their arena for a year for shining a laser pointer in James Harden’s face during their game against the Houston Rockets.

GettyImages-822760220 Australian basketball champion Patty Mills arrives at Keebra Park High School on July 26, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images