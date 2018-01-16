Game publisher EA has announced that it has released the very first update for “Star Wars Battlefront 2” for 2018. The patch 1.1 for the game delivers a new Hero ship for Starfighter Assault, as well as a new multiplayer map for Blast Game Mode.

New Content For Battlefront 2

The first new content for “Star Wars Battlefront 2” is the addition of a map based on the planet Crait. The new map is playable in Blast Game mode for online multiplayer. The planet Crait made its first appearance in “The Last Jedi” and players should expect the new map to show more of the mine area of the rebel base.

The new Crait map for Blast seems more like an expansion of the previous Galactic Assault map. In Galactic Assault, Resistance fighters have to take down the First Order’s AT-M6 before it reaches the base. Blast is more of a fast-paced multiplayer mode where the first team to reach the score limit wins.

Another new content added to “Battlefront 2” is the addition of Iden Versio’s custom TIE Fighter in Starfighter Assault mode. The new Hero Starfighter can only unlocked when players spend 5,000 credits. Iden’s TIE Fighter comes with the Afterburner, Laser Barrage and Dual Proton Torpedos. Iden’s TIE Fighter also comes with the Inferno Leader ability, which is able to uncover enemy locations within a radius and increase the damage they take, according to Eurogamer.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Aside from adding new content to “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” patch 1.1 for the game also brings in a ton of bug fixes and improvements which include adjustments to hero characters Phasma, Finn, Lando and Boba Fett. Most of the tweaks involve reducing damage for some of the Heroes weapons, while others involve adjustments to weapon overheating and cooldown.

Patch 1.1 for “Battlefront 2” also adjusts the abilities of Classes and Special Units like the Wookiee Warrior, Specialist, Heavy and Officer. Weapons like the CR2, Barrage, Blurrg-1120 and the Trip Mine have also been given some adjustments related to damage.

The new patch fixes a bug where both the Officer’s Recharge Comman and Finn’s Big Deal abilities were not affecting Heroes or Special Units properly. The update also fixed the issue where each sector on the mini map would not light up properly the first time an enemy fired.

The new patch for “Star Wars Battlefront 2” introduces a bunch of improvements and adjustments to the game. The full patch notes can be found here.

“In our first patch of 2018, we're delighted to offer a new Blast map on the planet Crait and to introduce Iden Versio's TIE fighter to the roster of hero ships available in Starfighter Assault. Of course, we've also been digging into fan feedback and bug reports to make some fixes and balancing tweaks that we hope you'll enjoy,” EA said.

“This is just the first of many exciting updates in store, so please keep your feedback coming! We're always listening for ways to grow, fix, and improve the game.”

Photo: EA