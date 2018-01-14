The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to advance to the AFC Championship on Sunday when they attempt to avenge their 30-9 Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers opened up at many betting sites as a 7.5-point favorite. At kickoff time, the Steelers were 7-point favorites with the over/under set at 41 points.

ESPN's 10 experts all picked the Steelers to prevail.

Pittsburgh will have star wideout Antonio Brown available, while Jacksonville boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL. Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash has been credited with leading an organized unit.

Mike Tomlin's squad has had a great deal of momentum since they hosted Jacksonville. The Steelers had a 10-1 record to end the season, suffering their only loss to the New England Patriots on a contentious call. The Steelers also enter the home contest after a week off.

The Jaguars, who ended their season with two losses, defeated the Buffalo Bills on Wild-Card Weekend, 10-3.

Prediction: Steelers over Jaguars, 20-9