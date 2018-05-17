Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes seven turnovers early on in the first quarter set the tone for their heavy Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, the Rockets took the initiative at the Toyota Center in Houston, as they raced to a 64-50 halftime lead.

The visitors tried to reduce a continually increasing deficit and even brought the game back down to 11 points only for the Rockets to go on a 19-2 run in the fourth quarter and eventually win the game in a crushing 127-105 victory to even the series.

MVP front runner James Harden and Eric Gordon both scored 27 points while P.J. Tucker and Chris Paul added 22 and 16 respectively for the home side.

For the reigning NBA champions, Kevin Durant scored 36 points but the rest of the side were underwhelmed with Curry scoring the next best total with 16 points to go along with his seven rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes of action.

"They made shots. We were just a step slow on our rotations, our switches," Curry told reporters after the game. "We'll look at the film to figure out where the kinks in our armor were but it's just one of those nights where they knew they had to do and they did it."

"We got to respond with some more aggressiveness and more discipline on the defensive end."

The Warriors registered 15 turnovers, seven of which came in the first quarter and despite his tally of 36 points, Durant was responsible of five of them.

Curry believes those unforced errors were enough for the Rockets to take advantage and run away with the rest of the game.

"A couple [of turnovers] in the first half were just rushed," he explained. "They tried to play a little more physical in the first quarter but it really shouldn't have bothered us the way it did, they were unforced turnovers. Thinking a guy was going to be in a place and he wasn't, trying to throw the needle with a pass."

"We knew if we came out of those first six minutes and really made them work and got some good looks, it could have put ourselves in a much better position on the attack. When you talk about it and you know what you got to do and you don't do it, it's a frustrating feeling and that set the tone for the game pretty much and they ran with it."

Curry and the rest of the Warriors team will be looking to bounce back in Games 3 and 4 which take place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Should the series go all the way to Game 7, the Rockets will have home-court advantage with the series-decider taking place at the Toyota Center.

Game 3 takes place Sunday night.